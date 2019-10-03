Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:'
Saul Hernandez Espino, 26, of Longview was held Thursday on $4,000 in bonds on warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and criminal trespass and on a warrant for bond forfeiture for failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information.
Espino was arrested by Longview police at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Loop 281.
Michael Ray Levy, 27, of Longview was released Thursday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Levy was arrested by Longview police at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Plainview Street.
Denise Nelson, 47, of Gladewater was held Thursday on a $35,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for motion to revoke probation for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Nelson was arrested by Gladewater police at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Melba Avenue.
Jeremy Shay Taylor, 39, of White Oak was held Thursday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Taylor was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Hutchins State Jail in Dallas.
James Earl Williams Jr., 43, of Longview was held Thursday on $3,000 bond on warrant for possession of less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance.
Williams was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at noon Wednesday in Bowie County.