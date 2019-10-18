Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Donald Ray Bell, 60, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for indecency with a child sexual contact.
Bell was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Tarrant County.
■ Gari Worth Bellis, 76, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Bellis was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s office.
■ Dan Michael Edwards, 57, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced a fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edwards was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday in the sheriff’s office lobby.
■ Tasha Fletes, 33, of Miami was being held Thursday on $10,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and for warrants from Gladewater police for violating a promise to appear and two outstanding traffic tickets.
Fletes was arrested by Gladewater police at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Tyler Street.
■ Rene Hernandez, 24, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Hernandez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Tarrant County.
■ Collin Joseph McManus, 21, of Ennis was released Thursday on $6,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
McManus was arrested by Longview police at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of American Legion Boulevard.
■ James Keith Rockwell, 45, of Mount Pleasant was released Thursday on $5,000 in bonds on warrants from Collin County for violation of probation for previous convictions of violation of a bond/protective order assault/stalking, previous conviction and assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Rockwell was arrested by Longview police at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Cheryl Street.
■ Ashley Renee Ross, 32, of Gilmer was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Ross was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s office.
■ Jason Charles Ross, 46, of Gilmer was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Ross was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s office.
■ Armando Trujillo-Talamantes, 33, of Miami was being held Thursday on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Trujillo-Talamantes was arrested by Gladewater police at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Tyler Street.