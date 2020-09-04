Gregg County
Marcelino Berumen, 26, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Berumen was arrested by Kilgore police at about 4:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Montgomery Street in Kilgore.
Roger Dale Gallier, 43, of Onalaska, was held Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance out of Jefferson County. He was also held on a charge of burglary of a building out of Walker County and three grand jury indictments on burglary of a building charges out of the 124 District Court. Gallier was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office in Polk County.
Joshua Anthony Montana, 28, of Kilgore, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $30,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Montana was arrested by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at FM 2276 and CR 1130.
Timothy Robinson, 54, of Kilgore, was released Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance. Robinson was arrested by Longview police at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at Seventh Street and Pine Street.
Kevin Ross Tinney II, 21, of Overton, was held Thursday on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. Bond information was not available. Tinney was arrested by Kilgore police at about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of CR 167D in Kilgore.