Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Joe Glen Anderson, 60, of Kilgore was released Thursday on $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Anderson was arrested by Kilgore police at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Dudley Road.
■ Regina Ann Griffin, 40, of Longview was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Griffin was arrested by Longview police at 1:30 a.m. Thursday at White City Street east of Nelson Street.
■ Marissa Emily Moore, 30, of Longview was held Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Moore was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on Pine Tree Road.
■ Joseph Martin Redd, 40, of Longview was held Thursday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for grand jury indictment for forgery of a financial instrument.
Redd was arrested by Longview police at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Blake Drive.
■ Ashli Denee Trevillian, 38, of Livingston was held Thursday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Trevillian was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday in Lucile Plane State Jail in Dayton.
■ Tracy Lynn White, 51, of Longview was held Thursday on $60,000 in bonds on a warrant for grand jury indictment for forgery of a financial instrument and a warrant from Marion County for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions. She awaited bond on a warrant from Upshur County for forgery of a financial instrument.
White was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Panola County.