Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Lori Renee Follis, 47, of Longview was released Thursday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of 1 gram to 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Follis was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday.
■ Nicole Ann Kenock, 30, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Kenock was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday.
■ Sydney Hope Sutton, 21, of Longview was released Wednesday on $10,000 in bonds on two charges of theft of a firearm.
Sutton was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday.
■ Taylor White, 22, of New Orleans being held Thursday on a charge of possession of 1 gram to 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond had not been set Thursday.
White was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:15 a.m. Thursday.