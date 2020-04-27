Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kiondraic Montez Abron, 24, of Longview was being held Sunday on $11,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Abron was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:57 a.m. Sunday.
Rhea Ann Byrum, 33, of Kilgore was being held Sunday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Byrum was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 3:25 a.m. Saturday.
Travis Wayne Faith, 29, of Longview was being held Saturday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Faith was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:43 p.m. Saturday.
Elfonzo Lynn Head, 43, of Longview was being held Sunday on $9,500 in bonds on charges of harassment of public servant and unlawful restraint.
Head was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:28 a.m. Saturday.
Dylan Todd Hittle, 23, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Lindale police for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in losses.
Hittle was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:38 p.m. Saturday.
Gabriel Tiburcio Solis, 38, of Kilgore was being held Sunday on $5,500 in bonds on charges of credit card or debit card abuse and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
Solis was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 6:51 p.m. Saturday.