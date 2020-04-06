Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Alexander Biggs, 27, of Longview was being held Sunday on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Biggs was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:27 a.m. Sunday.
Matthew Christopher Carlisle, 19, of Longview was being held Sunday on $5,750 in bonds on a warrant for accident involving damage to vehicle exceeding $200 and a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Carlisle was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:29 a.m. Saturday.
Dustin Ryan Gibbons, 28, of Gladewater was released Saturday on $7,500 in bonds on charges of violation of a bond/protective order and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gibbons was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Trenton Kyle Green, 20, of White Oak was being held Sunday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Green was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:05 a.m. Saturday.
Keylan Vanshay Neal, 31, of Longview was being held Sunday on $6,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Neal was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 2:08 p.m. Saturday.