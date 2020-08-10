Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Delbert Dan Borens III, 22, of Longview, was being held Sunday on $12,500 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Borens at 6:49 p.m. Friday.
Stephen Wayne Coppedge, 55, of Longview, was released Saturday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Coppedge at 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Lance Larison, 53, of White Oak, was held Sunday on a $500,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
White Oak police arrested Larison at 8:23 p.m. Friday.
Raquel Rene Cook, 35, of Lebanon, Missouri, was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and as a fugitive.
Longview police arrested cook at 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Jason Leon Fox, 42, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was released Saturday on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance, unlawful carrying of weapon and driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Bond information was not available.
Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested Fox at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Brenda Elizabeth Ruiz, 22, of Irving, was released Sunday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information was not available.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Ruiz 10:13 p.m. Saturday.