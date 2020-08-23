Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Roosevelt Samples Adair, 44, of Longview, was being held Sunday on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of controlled substance, a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Bond information was not available.
Longview police arrested Adair at 1:25 a.m. Sunday.
Carteris Jshvon Loyd-Robbinson, 27, of Longview, was held Saturday on $3,500 in bonds on a charge os possession of less than 28 grams of controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Loyd-Robbinson at 1:18 a.m. Saturday.
Amber Christine Martin, 30, of Kilgore, was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant for a charge of abandon endanger child criminal negligence.
Kilgore police arrested Martin at 4:25 p.m. Saturday.