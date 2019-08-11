Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Raylynn Adam Nab, 32, of Gladewater was held Sunday on $23,000 in bonds on a Smith County warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance as well as charges leveled by Kilgore police of failure to identify as a fugitive or giving false information and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation.
Nab was booked into jail at 1:37 p.m. Saturday.
■ Marque Coby, 50, of Gladewater was held Sunday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Coby also was held on a court order accusing him of being a parent or guardian contributing to school nonattendance, carrying a $500 fine, and a forfeited $2,500 bond on a previous misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
He was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
■ Thomas James Collins, 18, of Longview was held Sunday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Collins was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6 p.m. Saturday.
■ Justin Trammel Tucker, 35, of California was held Sunday on $8,500 in bonds on two charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Tucker was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:25 a.m. Sunday.