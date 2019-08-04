Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Aaron Wayne Gossett, 39, of Henderson was held Sunday under $12,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more offense, fleeing police officer (imminent danger of serious bodily injury) and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction/suspension without financial resolution.
Gossett was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.
■ Alicia Guthrie, 26, of Tyler was released Sunday on $10,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and organized retail theft between $2,500 and $30,000 in losses.
Guthrie was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.
■ Wesley Don Heist, 17, of White Oak was held Sunday on a charge of possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set.
Heist was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 11:01 p.m Saturday.
■ Charles Robert Mayfield, 32, of Longview was held Sunday under $6,500 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, resisting arrest search or transport and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Mayfield was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:19 a.m. Saturday.
■ Anthony William Ponce, 32, of Longview awaited bond Sunday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. He also faced fines on warrants from Longview police for nonpayment of court fines for being a pedestrian walking on the wrong side of the road and two counts of public intoxication.
Ponce was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.
■ Darrin Keith Robertson, 47, of Longview was held Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15 aboard. Bond had not been set.
Robertson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:11 a.m. Sunday.
■ Magali Soria, 30, of Longview was held Sunday under $7,400 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on charges of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information. She also was being held on an immigration detainer.
Soria was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:05 p.m. Saturday.
■ Autumn Beth Stephens, 26, of White Oak was held Sunday on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, tamper/fabricate with physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 28 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set.
Stephens was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:50 a.m. Sunday.
■ Tiffany Crystalmarie Thompson, 26, of Tyler was held Sunday under $10,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and organized retail theft of between $2,500 and $30,000 in losses. She also faced a fine for a warrant from Longview police for nonpayment of court fines for parking with no/expired disabled plates/placard.
Thompson was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 10:03 p.m. Saturday.
■ Destiny Renee Tillman, 21, of Tyler was released Sunday on $10,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and organized retail theft of between $2,500 and $30,000 in losses.
Tillman was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 10:19 p.m. Saturday.