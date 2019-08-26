Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Damiyon Jama Deloney, 19, of Dallas was being held Sunday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He also faces parole violations related to four theft cases and one assault case, all out of Dallas County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety booked Deloney into jail at 1:11 a.m. Sunday.
■ Tyri Rayshaad Dunn, 27, of Longview was released Sunday on surety bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety booked Dunn into jail at 3:11 a.m. Sunday.
■ James Anderson Ellis Jr., 36, of Longview was being held Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Longview Police Department booked Ellis into jail at 3:34 a.m. Sunday.
■ Justin Michael Georgieff, 31, of Gladewater was being held Sunday after a grand jury indictment on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child-criminal negligence. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Gladewater Police Department booked Georgieff into jail at 4:14 a.m. Saturday.
■ Keylan Vanshay Neal, 30, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He also faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Longview Police Department booked Neal into jail at 5:06 p.m. Saturday.
■ Jeovany Tinoco, 21, of Dallas was being held Sunday on $9,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor.
The Texas Department of Public Safety booked Tinoco into jail at 1:03 a.m. Sunday.