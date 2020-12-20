Police Beat
Buy Now

Gregg County Jail

Jessica Marie Ammonds, 33, of Kilore, was being held Sunday on a charge of assault of family/household member impeding breath or circulation. Bond information was not available.

Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested and booked Ammonds into jail at 7:12 a.m. Sunday.

Geroyce Lashea Bell, 43, of Longview, was being held Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.

Longview police arrested and booked Bell into jail at 12:34 a.m. Sunday.

Rey Jesus Gonzalez, 33, of Longview, was being held Sunday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and fleeing police officer.

Longview police arrested and booked Gonzalez into jail at 3:05 a.m. Sunday.

Kristen is the News-Journal's education reporter. A Longview native, she got a journalism degree and a graduate certificate at Texas Tech University. She covers a variety of issues, including school finance, board meetings and happenings at local schools.