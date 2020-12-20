Gregg County Jail
Jessica Marie Ammonds, 33, of Kilore, was being held Sunday on a charge of assault of family/household member impeding breath or circulation. Bond information was not available.
Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested and booked Ammonds into jail at 7:12 a.m. Sunday.
Geroyce Lashea Bell, 43, of Longview, was being held Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested and booked Bell into jail at 12:34 a.m. Sunday.
Rey Jesus Gonzalez, 33, of Longview, was being held Sunday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and fleeing police officer.
Longview police arrested and booked Gonzalez into jail at 3:05 a.m. Sunday.