Gregg County Jail
Lisa Margaret Collins, 50, of Longview, was held Saturday on $30,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Collins was arrested by Longview police and was booked at about 10:55 p.m. Saturday.
Trenton Kyle Green, 21, of White Oak, was held Saturday on $25,000 bond on a charge of robbery. The offense date was listed as Oct. 24 in jail records. Green was arrested by Longview police and was booked at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Haley Artheyne Horton, 22, of Fort Worth, was released Sunday on $11,000 bond on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Horton was arrested by Longview police and was booked at about 4:30a.m. Sunday.
Christoper Charles Meadows, 39, of Kilgore, was released Sunday on $20,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Meadows was arrested by Longview police and was booked at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
Roderick Tavarus Moore, 35, of Diana, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $24,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlicensed carrying weapon. Moore was arrested by Longview police and was booked at about 7 p.m. Saturday.
Kevin Wayne Palmer, 35, of Longview, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $76,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Palmer was arrested by Longview police and was booked at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday.
Michael Wayne Wells, 44, of Frankston, was released Saturday on $15,000 bond on charges of continuous violence against the family and unlicensed restraint of public servant. Frankson was arrested by Kilgore police and was booked at about 9 a.m. Saturday.