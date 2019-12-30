Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Alex Kalin Bryant, 25, of Longview was being Sunday on a charge of continuous violence against family and a charge of interfering with emergency call request for assistance. Bond information was not available.
Longview police booked Bryant into jail at 10:12 a.m. Saturday.
Adrian Donnell Garvin, 41, of Longview was held Sunday on $5,000 bond on a warrant from Lamar County on a charge of criminal nonsupport.
Kilgore police booked Garvin into jail at 5:42 p.m. Saturday.
Brian Keith Graham, 45, of Longview, was being held Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested and booked Graham into jail at 11:41 p.m. Saturday.
Jason Ray McCain, 43, of Longview, was held Sunday on $33,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of controlled substance, possession of between 28 and 200 grams of controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police booked McCain into jail at 4:35 p.m. Saturday.
Ty Cameron Nono, 46, of Longview was held Sunday on $6,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police booked Nono into jail at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.
David Steelman, 38, of Hallsville, was held Sunday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of assault of public servant and resist arrest, search or transport.
Longview police booked Steelman into jail at 10:41 a.m. Saturday.
Cordero Cortez Watkins, 30, of Longview was held Sunday on a charge of assault of family member impeding breath or circulation. Bond information was not available.
Longview police booked Watkins into jail at 4:06 a.m. Sunday.