Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Teresa Carol English, 50, of Gladewater was being held Sunday on a $2,500 bond on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug and on an affidavit to surrender bond on a previous charge of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gladewater police arrested English and booked her into jail at 8:55 p.m. Saturday.
Betty Marie Holcomb, 37, of Longview was being held Sunday on $5,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. In addition, she faced a warrant on a charge of theft of property and an outstanding fine for a traffic ticket.
Longview police arrested Holcomb and booked her into jail at 4:26 p.m. Saturday.
Deraymond Vontrell Horton, 25, of Longview was released Sunday on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available Sunday.
Longview police arrested Horton and booked him into jail at 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
Esau Landaverde, 26, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Landaverde and booked him into jail at 1:02 a.m. Sunday.
David Alan Stickle, 40, of Longview was being held Sunday on $7,500 in bonds on a charge of burglary of a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Longview police arrested Stickle and booked him into jail at 10:17 a.m. Saturday.
Benjamin Wazell Taylor, 37, of Longview was being held Sunday on $61,500 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and bond forfeiture on a previous charge of criminal trespass.
Longview police arrested Taylor and booked him into jail at 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
Devin Scott Wooten, 23, of Longview was being held Sunday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention. He awaited bond a charge of theft of less than $100 in value and faced several outstanding traffic tickets.
Longview police arrested Wooten and booked him into jail at 8:01 p.m. Saturday.