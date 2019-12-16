Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Bryan Tjaden McKoy, 25, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was held on $23,500 bond Sunday on charges of possession of between four and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, false drug test/falsification device and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
McKoy was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and booked into jail at 11:36 p.m. Saturday.
David Lawrence Moriss, 58, of Gladewater, was released Sunday on surety bonds on charges of possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Moriss on Sunday.
Damarjeia Rashuan Owens, 25, of Longview, was held Sunday on a blue warrant and Gregg County grand jury indictments of manufacture/delivery of between four grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between four ounces and five pounds of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Owens on Saturday. He was booked into jail at 6:06 p.m.
Ashalyn Chanel Perkins, 22, of Carthage, was held Sunday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Perkins on Sunday. He was booked into jail at 4:03 a.m.
Daniel John Roach, 31, of Carrollton, was released from jail Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years of age.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Roach on Sunday. He was booked into jail at 12:21 a.m.
Khaylcia Cheri Simpson, 41, of Longview, was held Sunday on $3,500 bond on charges of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Longview police arrested Simpson on Saturday. She was booked into jail at 5:11 p.m.
Tyana Chanel Smith, 20, of Dallas, was released from jail Saturday on surety bonds.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Smith Saturday on charges of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.