Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kay Taylor Anderson, 31, of Longview was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument.
Anderson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:51 a.m. Saturday.
Kenneth Ray Johnson, 52, of Overton was held Saturday under a $3,500 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Johnson was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 2:43 a.m. Sunday.
Richard Scott Self, 23, of Gladewater awaited bond Sunday on a warrant from Rusk County for assault on a family/household member with a previous conviction.
Self was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 4:47 p.m. Saturday.