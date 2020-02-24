Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Bruce Alan Davis, 64, of Longview was held Sunday on $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction (if at trial).
Davis was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:59 p.m. Saturday.
Tyler Shane Dupont, 27, of Hammond, Louisiana, was held Sunday on $55,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Dupont was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 12:23 a.m. Sunday.
Jose Juan Guerrero, 50, of Longview was released Sunday on $10,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Guerrero was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tracy Fred Lester, 55, of Longview was held Sunday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Lester was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:11 p.m. Saturday.
Abel Angel Rodriguez-Zuniga, 29, of Longview awaited bond Sunday on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and was held on a federal immigration detainer.
Rodriguez-Zuniga was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:40 a.m. Sunday.
Kimberly Annette Rutherford, 45, of Tyler was held Sunday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Rutherford was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Lashunda Temika Smith, 37, of Houston was held Sunday on $61,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Smith was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:31 a.m. Sunday.