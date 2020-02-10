Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Edward Earl Davis, 53, of Kilgore was being held Sunday on $5,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and no liability insurance for his vehicle. He also faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Longview police arrested Davis and booked him into jail at 10:05 p.m. Saturday.
Oscar Jovanny Rodriguez, 17, of Gilmer was being held Sunday on $3,000 in bonds on charges of possession of possession of less than 28 grams of controlled substance and less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Rodriguez and booked him into jail at 5:29 p.m. Saturday.
Derrell Dewayne Sheffield, 42, of Kilgore was being held on a $20,000 bonds on a charge of forgery of a government or national instrument, money or security and awaited bond on a past warrant for a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also faced an outstanding traffic violation.
Kilgore police arrested Sheffield and booked him into jail at 10:24 a.m. Saturday.
Donta Antonio Stoker, 20, of Longview awaited bond Sunday on a charge of possession of between 28 grams and 200 grams of controlled substance.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Stoker and booked him into jail at 4:14 p.m. Saturday.