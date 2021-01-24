Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Johnny Darrel Cater, 65, of Longview, was being held Sunday on a charge of assault of family/household member with a previous conviction. Bond information was not available.
Longview police arrested and booked Cater into jail at 2:46 p.m. Saturday.
Joseph Robert Casey Sr., 41, of Colchester, Vermont, was being held on $11,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Casey into jail at 4:36 p.m. Saturday.
Lauren Nicole Martin, 30, of Longview, was held Saturday on a charge of credit card of debit card abuse. Bond information was not available.
Longview police arrested and booked Martin into jail at 6:49 p.m. Saturday.
Bobby Russell, 55, of Longview, was being held Sunday on a charge of assault of family/household member with previous conviction. Bond information was not available.
Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested and booked Russell into jail at 1:14 a.m. Sunday.