Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Dell Roy Vincent Bayles, 31, of Longview was held Sunday under $10,000 in bonds on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Bayles was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 5:11 p.m. Saturday.

Andrew Cory Joe Beavers, 35, of Longview was held Sunday under a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bond had not been set Sunday.

Beavers was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

Matthew Christopher Geres, 50, of Dallas was held Sunday under $15,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Geres was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

Nicholas Jerome Hawkins, 42, of Kilgore was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Hawkins was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Tamica Lashell Jackson, 36, of Gladewater was held Sunday under a $1,000 bond on a warrant from Dallas County for driving while intoxicated and awaited bond on a warrant from Smith County for violation of probation for a previous conviction of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.

Jackson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:16 p.m. Saturday.

Patrick Odell Session, 26, of Beckville was held Sunday under $198,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and on warrants from Smith County for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions, and bail jumping and failure to appear for a felony. He awaited bond on a warrant from Shelby County for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.

Session was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:23 p.m. Saturday.

Parker Allen Simmons, 27, of Longview was held Sunday under a $500 bond for a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for public intoxication and awaited bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.

Simmons was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Jose Adan Zarate-Garcia, 39, of Longview was held Sunday under a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and on an immigration hold.

Zarate-Garcia was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.