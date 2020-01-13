Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dell Roy Vincent Bayles, 31, of Longview was held Sunday under $10,000 in bonds on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Bayles was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 5:11 p.m. Saturday.
Andrew Cory Joe Beavers, 35, of Longview was held Sunday under a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Beavers was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:50 p.m. Saturday.
Matthew Christopher Geres, 50, of Dallas was held Sunday under $15,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Geres was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 12:10 a.m. Sunday.
Nicholas Jerome Hawkins, 42, of Kilgore was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Hawkins was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
Tamica Lashell Jackson, 36, of Gladewater was held Sunday under a $1,000 bond on a warrant from Dallas County for driving while intoxicated and awaited bond on a warrant from Smith County for violation of probation for a previous conviction of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.
Jackson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:16 p.m. Saturday.
Patrick Odell Session, 26, of Beckville was held Sunday under $198,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and on warrants from Smith County for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions, and bail jumping and failure to appear for a felony. He awaited bond on a warrant from Shelby County for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Session was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:23 p.m. Saturday.
Parker Allen Simmons, 27, of Longview was held Sunday under a $500 bond for a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for public intoxication and awaited bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Simmons was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Jose Adan Zarate-Garcia, 39, of Longview was held Sunday under a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and on an immigration hold.
Zarate-Garcia was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 12:10 a.m. Sunday.