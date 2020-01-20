Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
David Alvarez, 21, of Longview was being held Sunday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Lakeport police arrested Alvarez and booked him into jail at 2:34 p.m. Saturday.
Christopher John Pinkston, 38, of Gilmer was being held Sunday on $7,100 in bonds on charges of contempt of court and forgery.
Longview police arrested Pinkston and booked him into jail at 5:51 p.m. Saturday.
Trey Christopher Solomon, 24, of Longview was being held Sunday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Solomon and booked him into jail at 12:55 a.m. Sunday.
Christina Tennisen, 33, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $50,000 bond Sunday on a warrant from the 124th District Court on a charge of aggravated robbery related to a Nov. 16 offense.
Longview police arrested Tennisen and booked her into jail at 8:50 p.m. Saturday.