Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Stephan Jamar Maxey, 24, of Longview, was held Sunday on $75,000 bond on a Smith County charge of burglary of a habitation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Maxey. He was booked into jail at 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

Coby Layne Pace, 34, of Henderson, was held Sunday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance.

Longview police arrested Pace. He was booked into jail at 8:27 p.m. Saturday.

Lauren Nicole Phillips, 29, of Longview, was held Sunday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between one gram and four grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

Longview police arrested Phillips on Saturday. She was booked into jail at 4:29 p.m.

Autumn Beth Stephens, 27, of White Oak, was held Sunday on $42,500 in bonds Sunday on charges of fleeing an officer, possession of between four grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.

Longview police arrested Stephens. She was booked into jail at 1:22 a.m. Sunday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.