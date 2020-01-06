Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Stephan Jamar Maxey, 24, of Longview, was held Sunday on $75,000 bond on a Smith County charge of burglary of a habitation.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Maxey. He was booked into jail at 11:10 p.m. Saturday.
Coby Layne Pace, 34, of Henderson, was held Sunday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Pace. He was booked into jail at 8:27 p.m. Saturday.
Lauren Nicole Phillips, 29, of Longview, was held Sunday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between one gram and four grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Phillips on Saturday. She was booked into jail at 4:29 p.m.
Autumn Beth Stephens, 27, of White Oak, was held Sunday on $42,500 in bonds Sunday on charges of fleeing an officer, possession of between four grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.
Longview police arrested Stephens. She was booked into jail at 1:22 a.m. Sunday.