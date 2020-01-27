Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Caden Alec Bevis, 21, of White Oak, was held Sunday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond had not been set.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Bevis on Saturday.
Henry Murray Drake, 57, of Kilgore, was released Saturday on surety bonds.
Longview police arrested Drake on Saturday on a charge of possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana.
Javier Gabriel Garcia, 43, of Longview, was held Sunday on $30,000 bond on a charge of manufacture/delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Garcia on Saturday.
Clayton Joseph Pasteka, 31, address unknown, was held Sunday on $25,000 bond on a charge of forgery.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Pasteka on Saturday.
Stacey Elaine Tinsley, 32, of Longview, was released Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Tinsley on Sunday.