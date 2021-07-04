Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Marquise Keyun Anderson, 22, of Longview, was held Sunday on $100,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery. Anderson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday.
Christopher Charles Craver, 26, of Marshal, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $10,000 on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Craver was arrested by the Department of Public Safety and booked into jail at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday.
Michael Jared Lanicek, 33, of Longview, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $11,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon. Lanicek was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
Briana Faith Long, 26, of Longview, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $12,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. Long was arrested by the Department of Public Safety and booked into the jail at about 11:34 a.m. Saturday.
Morgan Rachelle Mauldin, 40, of Longview, was held Sunday on bonds totaling $47,000 on charges of forgery financial instrument, fraud use/posses identifying information between 10 and 50 items, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug. Mauldin was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Cesar Manuel Mendoza, 35, of Kilgore, was held Sunday on bonds totaling $16,000 on charges of abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury, criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Mendoza was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday.
Latasha Renee Templeton, 28, of Longview, was held Sunday on $20,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Templeton was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday.