Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Danelle Ewins, 31, of Hallsville, was held Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested and booked Ewins into jail at 2:03 a.m. Sunday.
Vincent Monrow Friemel, 29, of Kilgore, was being held Sunday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of assault of family member/household member impeding breath or circulation.
Kilgore police arrested and booked Friemel into jail at 10:34 a.m. Saturday.
Michael Dean Howard-Jordan, 36, of Henderson, was being held Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance.
Kilgore police arrested and booked Howard-Jordan into jail at 4:11 a.m. Sunday.
Marcus Allen McDonald, 29, of Longview, was held Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked McDonald into jail at 2:41 a.m. Sunday.
Keith O’Quinn, 45, of Longview, was being held Sunday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Longview police arrested and booked O’Quinn into jail at 7:07 a.m. Sunday.
Durand Richardson, 36, of Kilgore, was being held Sunday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of unlawful restraint exposure to serious bodily injury.
Kilgore police arrested and booked Richardson into jail at 10:47 a.m. Saturday.