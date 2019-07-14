Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Thomas Wayne Gilstrap, 38, of Longview was held Sunday on $7,500 bond on a charge of theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Gilstrap was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:33 p.m. Saturday.

■ Charlotte Irene Hallman, 36, of Big Sandy was released Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.

Hallman was arrested by a Gregg County sheriff’s deputy and booked into jail at 3:55 a.m. Sunday.

■ Chad Young Harrington, 34, of Longview was held Sunday on $7,500 bond on a charge of theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

The charge arose from a May 12 incident, and Harrington was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:33 p.m. Saturday.

■ Jenna Ruth Harris, 34, of Longview was held Sunday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of theft of property worth less than $100 with a previous conviction, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

She was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:24 p.m. Saturday.

■ Aymberly Kay Ingle, 26, of Hallsville was held Sunday on $7,500 bond on a charge of theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Ingle was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:13 p.m. Saturday.

■ Terina Christine Alexander, 39, of Longview awaited bonds to be set Sunday on grand jury indictments accusing her of theft of property worth between $150,000 and $300,000 and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000. The respective charges arose from incidents occurring July 30, 2016, and Oct. 15, 2017.

Alexander was booked into jail at 3:02 p.m. Saturday.

■ James Casey Warren, 41, of Longview was held Sunday on bonds totaling $40,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Warren was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:27 p.m. Saturday.

■ Truston Gauge McDonald, 22, of Longview was held Sunday on bonds totaling $12,000 on several drug possession charges.

McDonald is charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in the illegal narcotic category, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in the prescription drug category and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance in the prescription drug category.

He also was held without bond on a Grayson County warrant seeking to adjudicate a previous conviction on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

McDonald was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:08 a.m. Sunday.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.