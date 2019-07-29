Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Decorian Maurice Allen, 32, of Longview was released Sunday on $3,500 in bonds on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Allen was booked into jail at 9:06 p.m. Saturday.
■ Brandelyn Zoe Brooks, 18, of Longview was released Sunday on surety bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Brooks at 1:58 a.m. Sunday.
■ Fernando Nava Dominguez, 32, of Diana was being held Sunday on $5,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, along with two traffic violations.
Longview police arrested Dominguez at 1:20 a.m. Sunday.
■ Jessica Renee Goodloe, 33, of Kilgore was being held Sunday on $30,400 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court on charges of violation of probation on a previous conviction of injury to a child, eldery or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and a warrant from the County Court at Law for driving while license suspended. Bond had not been set Sunday on a motion to revoke on a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated, second offense.
Goodloe was booked into jail at 7:18 p.m. Saturday.
■ William Lee Loyd, 38, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $2,500 bond on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family violence, along with two traffic violations.
Loyd was booked into jail at 11:28 a.m. Saturday.
■ Jeremy Isaiah Mathis, 28, of Kilgore was released Saturday on surety bonds on charges of possession of 1 gram to 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Mathis was booked into jail at 1:17 a.m. Saturday.
■ Bruce Wade Murchison, 30, of Gladewater was being held Sunday on a prison parole violation.
He was booked into jail at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
■ Zachary Taylor Tulpa, 19, of Lindale, was released Sunday on surety bonds on charges of burglary of a vehicle and public intoxication.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tulpa at 1 a.m. Sunday.