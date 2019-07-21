Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Jonathan Gaines Harris, 38, of White Oak was being held on $10,000 bond Sunday on a charge of possession of between one and four grams of a controlled substance.

Longview police arrested Harris at 4:19 a.m. Saturday.

■ Anthony Mumphrey, 27, of Kilgore was being held Sunday on $50,000 bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of vehicle.

Kilgore College police arrested Mumphrey at 4:24 a.m. Sunday.

■ Johnathan Devon O’Neal, 36, of Longview was being held Sunday on $50,000 bond on two charges of possession of between four and 200 grams of a controlled substance.

Longview police arrested O’Neal at 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

