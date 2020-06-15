Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Michelle Lynn Dewitt, 46, of Longview was being held Sunday on $25,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dewitt and booked her into jail at 11:17 p.m. Saturday.
Jonathan Thomas Dupree, 31, of Gilmer was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Dupree and booked him into jail at 7:43 p.m. Saturday.
Rafael Flores-Ramirez, 35, of Longview was being held Sunday on $22,500 in bonds on a charge of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated-second offense. He also was being held on an Immigration and Naturalization Service detainer.
Longview police arrested Flores-Ramirez and booked him into jail at 11:16 p.m. Saturday.
Lee Earnest Lilly Jr., 40, of Longview was released Saturday on surety bond after a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Lilly and booked him into jail at 1:19 a.m. Saturday.
Shannon Tre’mon Marshall, 19, of Longview was being held Sunday on $40,000 in bonds on two charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Marshall and booked him into jail at 12:55 a.m. Sunday.
Joshua Stewart McAlister, 39, of Kilgore was released Saturday on a surety bond after a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested McAlister and booked him into jail at 5:37 a.m. Saturday.
Scott Philpot, 38, of Marshall was released Sunday on a $25,000 bond after a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Kilgore police arrested Philpot and booked him into jail at 12:17 a.m. Sunday.
Christopher Jay Rossum, 48, of Kilgore was being held Sunday on $35,000 in bonds, one with conditions, on charges of driving while intoxicated-third or more offense, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rossum and booked him into jail at 5:26 a.m. Saturday.