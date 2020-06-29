Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Danny Lopez Beall, 52, address unavailable, was held Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Beall was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:27 a.m. Saturday.
James Finley Blankenship, 43, of Kilgore was held Sunday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and for a traffic violation.
Blankenship was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:34 a.m. Saturday.
Lane Wilson Brown, 64, of Longview was released Saturday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and for a traffic violation.
Brown was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:27 a.m. Saturday.
Robert Wayne Dixon, 36, of Gladewater was held Sunday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and for a parole violation from Austin.
Dixon was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 8:37 p.m. Friday.
Philip Eugene Grammer, 55, of Longview was released Saturday on $21,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and for a traffic violation.
Grammer was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 8:05 p.m. Friday.
William Lee Molloy, 39, of Diana was released Friday on $3,500 bond on a warrant for grand jury indictment for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Molloy was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:27 a.m. Friday.
Mason Eugene Morgan, 26, of Longview was held Sunday on a warrant from Harrison County for violation of probation for a previous conviction for theft of property between $1,500 and $20,000 in value. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Morgan was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:52 p.m. Friday.
Cory Douglas Peele, 40, of Longview was held Sunday on $50,000 bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Peele was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:31 p.m. Friday.
Makia Lee Peyton, 22, of Gladewater was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Hunt County for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Peyton was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 12:53 p.m. Saturday.
Joshua Wade Robinson, 37, of Mansfield was held Sunday on a warrant for grand jury indictment for sexual assault of a child. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Robinson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:44 a.m. Saturday.
Kala Michelle Woodworth, 30, of Gladewater was held Sunday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Woodworth was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 11:57 p.m. Saturday.