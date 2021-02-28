Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Datrion Lamond Childers, 36, of Kilgore, was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of assault/family violence impeding breath/circulation.

Longview police arrested and booked Childers into jail at 12:04 p.m. Saturday.

Hunter Frederick Foley, 17, of Gladewater, was being held Sunday on $13,000 in bonds on a charge of assault of public servant and a charge of interfering with public duties.

Gladewater police arrested and booked Foley into jail at 11:13 p.m. Saturday.

Nicholas Howard Foley, 28, of Gladewater, was being held Sunday on $25,000 in bonds on a charge of assault of public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Gladewater police arrested and booked Foley into jail at 11:05 p.m. Saturday.

Ashley Mae Nicole Jones, 34, of Longview, was held Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.

Longview police arrested and booked Jones into jail at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Jayleen Shaquille Patterson, 26, of Longview, was being held Sunday on $6,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.

Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Patterson into jail at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

