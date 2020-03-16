Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
James Marcus Adams, 55, of Kilgore was released Saturday on $30,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Adams was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 8:59 pm. Saturday.
Jessica Michelle Blackburn, 29, of Diana was held Sunday under a $7,500 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
Blackburn was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:49 a.m. Sunday.
Hakeem Tyrone Colbert, 28, of Kilgore was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for interfering with child custody.
Colbert was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 12:17 p.m. Saturday.
Gregory Else, 39, of Longview was held Sunday under $30,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for bond forfeitures for prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civil commitment facility and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Else was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:03 a.m. Sunday.
Paula Marie Hensley, 32, of Longview was held Sunday under a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Hensley was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:06 p.m. Saturday.