Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Lavera Mae Wright, 25, of Longview was being held without bond Sunday on a 124th District Court warrant of arson related to a Dec. 13 offense.
A Longview fire marshal arrested Wright on Saturday.
Brandon Eugene Washington, 36, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also faced numerous outstanding traffic fines.
Longview police arrested Washington on Saturday.
Jolie Gayle Kologinczak, 27, of Henderson was being held Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced a fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kologinczak on Saturday.
Kaylon Neljuan Bradley, 41, of Longview was being held Sunday on $110,000 in bonds on Smith County warrants for two charges of theft of materials-aluminum, bronze, copper, brass-valued at less than $30,000 and one charge of burglary of a vehicle. He also faced a fine from Longview police for no liability insurance.
Longview police arrested Bradley on Saturday.