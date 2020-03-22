Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
William Ethan Bridges, 25, of Boger, was being held Sunday on $10,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and a charge of fraud/possession of identifying information items.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Bridges into jail at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Benjamin Romero Gonzalez, 18, of Longview, was released Sunday on $11,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Gonzalez and booked him into jail at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Justin Layne Stevens, 33, of Longview, was being held Sunday on $10,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of controlled substance and a charge of fraud/possession of identifying information items.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Stevens into jail at 3:33 p.m. Saturday.