Gregg County Jail

Information from police and jail records:

James Lee Daniels, Jr., 33, of Longview was released on $15,000 bond Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated-3rd or more and evading arrest and detention with a previous conviction.

Longview police arrested Daniels at 1:31 a.m. Saturday.

Earl Lee Hicks, 68, of Longview was held awaiting arraignment Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated-3rd or more.

Longview police arrested Hicks at 5:58 a.m. Sunday.

Michael Prout, 19, of Longview was held on $3,500 bond Sunday on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance.

Longview police arrested Prout at 1:35 a.m. Sunday.

Adam Tompkins, 35, of Longview was held on $5,000 bond Sunday on a charge of assault/family violence by impeding breath or circulation.

Longview police arrested Tompkins at 3:22 a.m. Sunday.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.