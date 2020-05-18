Police Beat
Lashundra Lanette Hall, 42, of Longview was being held Sunday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for affidavit of incarceration in connection to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Sunday.

Hall was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:23 a.m. Sunday.

Victor Leo Sacco, 25, of Gladewater was being held Sunday on a $35,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court on a bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Sacco was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 11:51 p.m. Saturday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.