Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
McKenzie Renee Clark, 22, of Gilmer was being held without bond Sunday on a charge of violation of probation for a 2019 charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of controlled substance.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Clark into jail at 10:52 p.m. Saturday.
Tracy Dwayne Garrett, 25, of Longview was held Sunday on a charge of violation of probation for a 2017 charge of continuous violence against the family. Bond information was not available.
Longview police arrested and booked Garrett into jail at 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
Bryon Keith Linseisen, 49, of Tatum was held Saturday under $30,000 bond on a charge of intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. He was released Sunday.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Linseisen into jail at 10:14 p.m. Saturday.
Megan Elizabeth Reynolds, 32, of Longview was held Saturday under $10,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Reynolds into jail at 3:34 p.m. Saturday. Reynolds was released Sunday.
Shawn Woods, 17, of Longview was being held Sunday on a charge of burglary of vehicle and burglary of vehicle. Bond information was not available.
Longview police arrested and booked Woods into jail at 6:07 a.m. Sunday.