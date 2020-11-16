Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Mark Edward Guimonds, 34, of Tatum was being held Sunday on a grand jury indictment on a charge of criminal negligent homicide from Dec. 19, 2018. Bond information was not available.
Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested and booked Guimonds into jail at 1:39 p.m. Saturday.
Preston Shermont King, 31, of Longview, was being held Sunday on a charge of possession of less than one gram of controlled substance. Bond information was not available.
Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested and booked King into jail at 2:31 a.m. Sunday.
Herman Lewis, 50, of Longview was being held on a $10,000 bond Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested and booked Lewis into jail at 3:02 a.m. Sunday.
Vincent Charles McCoy, 51, of Longview, was being held Sunday on a charge of evading arrest detention with a vehicle and assault causes bodily injury family violence with previous conviction. Bond information was not available.
Longview police arrested and booked McCoy into jail at 2:07 a.m. Sunday.
Dionica Antoinette Newell, 21, of Milwaukie, Oregon, was being held Sunday on $48,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and forgery of financial instrument.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Newell into jail at 2:35 p.m. Saturday.
Jeremy Aaron Page, 34, of Longview was being held Sunday on $50,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more offense, manual delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.
White Oak police arrested and booked Page into jail at 7:43 p.m. Saturday.