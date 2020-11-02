Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Rachel Modisette, 39, of Kilgore, was held Sunday on bonds totaling $20,000 on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Modisette was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Miguel Ramirez, 29, of Longview, was being held Sunday on bonds totaling $25,000 on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Ramirez was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Jorge Torres-Gonzalez, 52, of Longview, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Torres-Gonzalez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
Christopher Allan West, 47, of Kilgore, was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of assault causing bodily injury family violence enhanced. West was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.