From Staff Reports
Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Nicholas Labarre Bennett, 25, of Longview was held Sunday on a $3,500 bond, charged with theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000. Bennett was arrested Saturday by the Longview Police Department and booked into jail around 11:24 a.m. Saturday.
Isaiah Trevon Johnson, 20, of Longview was held Sunday on bonds totaling $4,000, charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport. Johnson also was held with no bond set in Gregg County on an Upshur County warrant for a charge of assaulting a family member by impeding breath. Johnson was arrested Saturday by the White Oak Police Department and booked into jail around 3:22 a.m. Saturday.
Brandon Tyler Knight, 27, of Longview was held Sunday on bonds totaling $6,000, charged with evading arrest and a probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram stemming from a warrant for a January 2019 incident. Knight was arrested Saturday by the Longview Police Department and booked into jail around 11:24 p.m. Saturday.
Erasto Santiago, 24, of Longview was held Sunday on bonds totaling $11,000, charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a dangerous drug. Erasto was arrested by the Longview Police Department and booked into jail around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.
Jaquavion Dashaun Williams, 19, of Longview was held Sunday on a $3,500 bond, charged with theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000. Williams was arrested Saturday by the Longview Police Department and booked into jail around 11:46 a.m. Saturday.