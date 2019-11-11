Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jessica Lourdes Castillo, 41, of Mineral Wells was being held Sunday on a warrant from Palo Pinto County for a motion to revoke probation for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Castillo was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 12:59 a.m. Sunday.
Timothy Robinson, 53, of Kilgore was being held Sunday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drug.
Robinson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:08 a.m. Sunday.
Matthew Charles Savard, 36, of Longview was being held on $17,000 in bonds Sunday on one charge apiece for possession of between 1 gram to 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Sunday.
Savard was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:27 p.m. Saturday.
Johnathan Curtis Vinson, 39, of Big Sandy was being held Sunday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He faced fines for warrants for no residential hunting license, agriculture trespass and no hunter’s education and for three outstanding traffic tickets.
Vinson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 4:37 p.m. Saturday.
Wendell David Welch, 53, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Welch was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:53 a.m. Sunday.