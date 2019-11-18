Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Michael Shawn Clark, 37, of Longview was being held Sunday on a charge of assault family violence on a household member, impeding breath or circulation. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Longview police arrested Clark and booked him into jail at 11:39 p.m. Saturday.
Gerard Henan Fernandez, 42, of Longview was being held Sunday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and assault causes bodily injury family violence. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Longview police arrested Fernandez and booked him into jail at 5:22 p.m. Saturday.
Bryson Xzavier Freeman, 27, address unknown, was being held Sunday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of theft of a firearm, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He also faced a traffic ticket and an outstanding traffic ticket.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Freeman and booked him into jail at 2:52 a.m. Sunday.
Jamial Jontae Harris, 31, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Harris and booked him into jail at 1:52 a.m. Sunday.
Tony Reshard Newhouse, 40, of Longview was being held Sunday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. He also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Longview police arrested Newhouse and booked him into jail at 1:37 a.m. Sunday.
Patricia June Stewart, 38, of Longview was being held Sunday on $9,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify fugitive, intent to give false information. She also faced numerous outstanding traffic tickets.
Longview police arrested Stewart and booked her into jail at 3:31 a.m. Sunday.