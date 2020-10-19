Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Raymundo Nino Castro, 22, of Longview, was held Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond information was not available.
White Oak police arrested and booked Castro into jail at 6:50 p.m. Saturday.
April Michelle Corley, 38, of Henderson, was held Sunday on $25,000 bond on a grand jury indictment on a charge of tampering with an oil/gas rig without written authority and a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested and booked Corley into jail at 9:17 a.m. Saturday.
Billy McDowell Couch, 41, of Haughton, Louisiana, was held Saturday on $6,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Couch into jail at 8:14 p.m. Saturday.
James Earl Fay, 37, of Longview, was held Sunday on $11,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Fay into jail at 7:55 p.m. Saturday.
Tomas Galindo-Canales, 40, of Kilgore, was held Sunday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15.
Longview police arrested Galindo-Canales at 2:37 a.m. Sunday.
Raul Sanchez, 31, of Longview, was being held Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Kilgore police arrested and booked Sanchez into jail at 4 a.m. Sunday.
Teresa Jo Starrett, 57, of Jefferson, was held Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested and booked Starrett into jail at 10:56 p.m. Saturday.