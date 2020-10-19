Police Beat
Buy Now

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Raymundo Nino Castro, 22, of Longview, was held Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond information was not available.

White Oak police arrested and booked Castro into jail at 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

April Michelle Corley, 38, of Henderson, was held Sunday on $25,000 bond on a grand jury indictment on a charge of tampering with an oil/gas rig without written authority and a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.

Longview police arrested and booked Corley into jail at 9:17 a.m. Saturday.

Billy McDowell Couch, 41, of Haughton, Louisiana, was held Saturday on $6,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Couch into jail at 8:14 p.m. Saturday.

James Earl Fay, 37, of Longview, was held Sunday on $11,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Fay into jail at 7:55 p.m. Saturday.

Tomas Galindo-Canales, 40, of Kilgore, was held Sunday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15.

Longview police arrested Galindo-Canales at 2:37 a.m. Sunday.

Raul Sanchez, 31, of Longview, was being held Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. 

Kilgore police arrested and booked Sanchez into jail at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Teresa Jo Starrett, 57, of Jefferson, was held Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested and booked Starrett into jail at 10:56 p.m. Saturday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.