Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Robert Earl Jackson, 54, of Longview was being held Sunday on $5,750 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture for failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and a charge of burglary of a building. He awaited bond on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information.
Jackson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:25 p.m. Saturday.
Christopher Charles Turner, 37, of Longview was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Turner was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:17 p.m. Saturday.
Eric Ratley, 30, of Gilmer was being held Sunday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Ratley was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 5:10 p.m. Saturday.