Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Meghan Guevara, 21, of Longview was held Sunday on a charge of possession of controlled substance. She was released on surety bond, but the amount was not available. She also was held on a charge of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Guevara at 12:09 a.m. Sunday.
Tramaine Robinson, 20, of Carthage was being held Sunday under $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.
Longview police arrested Robinson at 6:43 p.m. Saturday.