Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Meghan Guevara, 21, of Longview was held Sunday on a charge of possession of controlled substance. She was released on surety bond, but the amount was not available. She also was held on a charge of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

Longview police arrested Guevara at 12:09 a.m. Sunday.

Tramaine Robinson, 20, of Carthage was being held Sunday under $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.

Longview police arrested Robinson at 6:43 p.m. Saturday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.