Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Monica Michelle Adair, 47, of Longview, was held Sunday on $23,000 bond charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and also was held on a Smith County warrant for driving while intoxicated, second offense.
Longview police arrested Adair at 11:24 p.m. Saturday.
Jaden Wayne McAlister, 17, of Longview was held Sunday on a charge of assault/family violence by impeding breath or circulation charge. Bond had not been set.
Longview police arrested McAlister at 10:24 a.m. Friday.