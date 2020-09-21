Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Brandon Lynn Coulter, 43, of Ore City, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested and booked Coulter into jail at 6:33 p.m. Saturday.
Edward Earl Davis, 54, of Gladewater, was held Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of between $2,500 and $30,000 in property.
Gladewater police arrested and booked into jail Davis on a warrant at 12:34 a.m. Saturday.
Eric Toribio Vega, 34, of Kilgore, was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Vega into jail at 7:39 p.m. Saturday.
Kareif Lakyle Williams, 27, of Longview, was held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested and booked Williams into jail at 3:11 a.m. Sunday.