Police Beat graphic
Buy Now
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Brandon Lynn Coulter, 43, of Ore City, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.

Longview police arrested and booked Coulter into jail at 6:33 p.m. Saturday.

Edward Earl Davis, 54, of Gladewater, was held Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of between $2,500 and $30,000 in property.

Gladewater police arrested and booked into jail Davis on a warrant at 12:34 a.m. Saturday.

Eric Toribio Vega, 34, of Kilgore, was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.

Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Vega into jail at 7:39 p.m. Saturday.

Kareif Lakyle Williams, 27, of Longview, was held Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.

Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested and booked Williams into jail at 3:11 a.m. Sunday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.