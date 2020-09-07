Gregg County Jail
Mahmoud Walid Abderrahman, 23, of Bullard, was released Saturday on $25,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He was booked into jail at about 5 p.m. Friday.
Devon Anthony Benton, 26, of Longview, was held Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond information was available. He was booked into into jail at about 10:45 p.m. Friday.
Latavious Jarell Brannon, 34, of Longview, was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was booked into jail at about 5:40 p.m. Friday.
Alberto Cardenas-Guerrero, 39, of Longview, was released Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He was booked into jail at about 2 p.m. Sunday.
J. Matthew Caston, 37, was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was booked at about 11:25 a.m. Friday.
Thomas Fortenberry, 30, of Gladewater, was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was booked into jail at about 11:20 p.m. Friday.
Aretha Corina Ishee, 43, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. No bond information was available. She was booked into jail at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fantasia Daezhanais Johnson, 25, of Longview, was released Sunday on $7,500 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15. She was booked into jail at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
Bret Andrew Jones, 35, of Gladewater, was held without bond Sunday on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance stemming from a Nov. 3 incident as well as possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance on April 14. He was booked into jail at about 12 p.m. Friday.
Wesley Allen Moses, 28, of Gladewater, was held Sunday on a grand jury indictment for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance from a July 7, 2018, incident. No bond information was available. He was booked into jail at about 3:10 p.m Friday.
Howard Ferrell Perkins, 56, of Kilgore was released Sunday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was booked into jail at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Frank Ray Portley, 64, of Longview, was released Sunday on $5,000 bond a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was booked into jail at about 12:35 a.m. Sunday.
Michael Donnell Timmons Jr., 35, of Longview, was held Sunday on $40,000 bond on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He was booked into jail at about 4:25 p.m. Saturday.
Drellmon Isaiah Wilson, 17, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $7,500 on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft and evading arrest detention. He was booked into jail at about 2:35 a.m. Saturday.